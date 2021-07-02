Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR hit by sudden dust storm and rains
delhi news

Delhi-NCR hit by sudden dust storm and rains

Delhi witnessed a heatwave on Wednesday as dry hot westerly winds from central Pakistan were blowing over the national capital and other parts of northwest India
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 07:22 PM IST
IMD has predicted that the monsoon which usually sets in Delhi on June 27 will be delayed this year till July 7. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)

Rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon bringing Delhiites a much-needed reprieve from the scorching heat. Delhi has been reeling under extremely high temperatures of over 40°C; the mercury peaked on Thursday, as Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1°C.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, said thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds was witnessed in the regions of Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Hapur, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti.

Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/hr experienced in adjoining areas of most places of Delhi & NCR, (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI)

“Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi & NCR,” RWFC tweeted on Friday evening.

New Delhi experiences rainfall. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The agency also predicted rainfall in Tundla, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja of Uttar Pradesh in the next 2 hours.

Delhi witnessed a heatwave on Wednesday as dry hot westerly winds from central Pakistan were blowing over the national capital and other parts of northwest India at the speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Rainfall in New Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that due to these winds heat wave conditions are most likely to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh till the end of the week. IMD has also predicted that the monsoon which usually sets in on June 27 will be delayed this year till July 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi weather delhi rainfall indian meteorological department
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP