Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR Metro passengers struggle as services delayed due to 'technical issue'
delhi news

Delhi-NCR Metro passengers struggle as services delayed due to 'technical issue'

Struggling passengers were asking for further updates on the technical issue as they continued to face delays on the metro.
According to media reports, many passengers were stranded on the Badarpur-Kalkaji line for two and a half hours.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Daily commuters of Delhi-NCR availing metro services faced difficulties due to massive delays on violet, green and pink lines. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) provided an update at 8.56am from its official Twitter handle, urging passengers to travel with a buffer period during commute keeping in mind the delay in metro services on the three lines.

According to media reports, many passengers were stranded on the Badarpur-Kalkaji line for two and a half hours. Struggling passengers were asking for further updates on the technical issue as they continued to face delays on the metro.

“Waited in violet line at Nehru place for about one hour. Now waiting at pink line at Lajpat Nagar towards Majlis park. No update about the resumption of the service,” a Twitter user posted at 11.08am.

A social media user posted a video from a Kalkaji Mandir metro station, saying the officials announced that the trains are running an hour late due to some technical glitch.

“Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute,” DMRC tweeted another update after over two and a half hours.

RELATED STORIES

But a user complained that the pink line was “still running very slow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP