Delhi-NCR opens hearts and hearths for strays in winter

New Delhi The season of chills is a challenge for many humans, and even for the furry beings. In such a scenario, imagine the plight of strays on the streets, who often have to battle bone-chilling temperature including unexpected winter showers. Cooped up in corners sans warmth, they often call out for help. And a few good Samaritans in Delhi-NCR have heard their pleas, and taken it upon themselves to provide some warmth to these pawfect beings!

“Dogs make our lives whole. In fact every animal out there gives meaning to the word ‘love’ for me,” says Sanchita Vohra, an animal lover based in Rajouri Garden, who takes care of food and warm bedding for a bunch of stray dogs in the lane where she lives. “These doggos aren’t as privileged as us and need just a little more than love to survive the cold. A simple jute bori (gunny bag) or any old sweater of yours could be a new lease of life for them. I’m also inviting them inside my home. Since it’s not easy to stay warm when hungry, I’m making sure their bellies are full. We need to allow them in our buildings, if possible, and give them lot’s of love to make them survive the winter.”

Some Delhiites are providing rice, chicken, rotis, milk, paneer, eggs, and even dog biscuits to the strays. ((Photo for representational purposes only))

Also providing jute bags to stray animals, alongside warm milk, is North Delhi-based Shivam Khatri, from the NGO Animal Lovers Foundation. “We focus on animal rescue, awareness campaigns, free sterilisation drives, and free anti-rabies vaccination drives. But for winter, we are specifically providing the stray with jute bags as they are cost effective and keep them warm. Stray animals need more than just leftover rotis when it’s the winter season. So, we provide warm food including rice, chicken, rotis, milk, paneer, eggs, and even dog biscuits. Regular health check ups are also done to ensure they are fit and fine. And in case of any injury, we try to provide them the required treatment, and look after them to the best of our ability.”

Lighting up bonfire every evening, near his home in New Friends Colony, so that the strays can sit along and get warm, is Vikas Gautam from Love For Animals Lord Buddha Foundation. He runs an animal shelter in Noida, works for animal welfare in Delhi as well, and has distributed around 2,000 waterproof bora beds and 2,500 dog coats since this winter started setting in. Gautam says, “Every year, many strays die due to cold. On an average, almost 40% old animals which include not just dogs but even cows and other animals, and half of new-born animals such as puppies and calves die. Disabled and old animals also get very slim chances of surviving winters since they can’t move to warmer spots so easily. Recently, I took an old female visually-impaired indie dog from Palam Colony in south west Delhi to my home; she was shivering badly and had visibly not eaten anything since days.We are trying to save her.” Likewise, many of us can do just a little bit to save strays from the winter wrath.

Roti and bread become hard in winters so animal experts suggest that one can keep kibbles or dal-rice.

Here’s how you can help strays in chilly weather:

- If you have the facility, provide them with shelter, which is the most important on cold nights and mornings.

- Gunny bags, jute sacks, and thick bedsheets for good bedding for strays, so spread them out.

- Be aware and proactive about injuries and frost bites in winters. Contact your local NGO or a caretaker, if they are not being already taken care of.

- Cats often take refuge in car hoods, so before starting your car in the morning, give the hood a knock so they can come out.

- Leave food and water out if you can. Roti and bread become hard in winters, so keep kibbles or dal-rice (without chilli powder and salt). If you are going on a feeding round, warm up some milk and give them before it gets cold.

(Inputs by Pooja Advani, animal expert and canine behaviouralist)

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter