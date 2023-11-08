close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR Pollution LIVE updates: Air quality remains ‘severe’, schools in NCR shut
Live

Delhi-NCR Pollution LIVE updates: Air quality remains ‘severe’, schools in NCR shut

Nov 08, 2023 06:11 AM IST
Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations to suspended physical classes in schools.

Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital turned ‘severe’ again on Wednesday morning after it marginally improved to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413.

A view of Kartvya Path in Heavy smog as Air pollution rise in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it cannot let "people die" due to pollution.

The apex court, which was hearing a matter relating to debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), also pulled up the Delhi government asking whether the odd-even scheme had succeeded when implemented earlier.

"These are all optics, this is the problem," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed.

Taking a stern view of states trying to shift blame to one another for the pollution, the bench observed there cannot be a "political battle" all the time. The top court's observations came a day after the Arvind Kejriwal government announced to implementation odd-even traffic restriction plan from November 13 till November 20, a day after Diwali.

Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations suspended physical classes in schools, as the air quality index in the national capital region continues to deteriorate.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 08, 2023 06:11 AM IST

    Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category

