Delhi-NCR wakes up to another spell of rainfall in May, weather remains pleasant

Parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday woke up to another spell of rainfall in the month of May, giving people some more relief from the scorching heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

A downpour in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

In a bulletin on Monday morning, the IMD said, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikohabad (UP) during next 2 hours.”

The weather department added that partly cloudy skies with powerful surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour will prevail through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Sunday evening, strong storms and light showers lashed parts of the Capital. From 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Sunday, the Palam observatory recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall, and the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.2 mm of rain.

With this, Delhi has received 49.9mm of rainfall in May so far. In May 2022, the city received 47.7mm of rainfall, while in 2021, it received 144.8mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the pleasant weather will not last long as the IMD predicted a gradual rise in temperature in the coming days. The weather agency said that Delhi’s maximum temperature gradually rise to 39 degrees Celsius by May 12.

On the other hand, experts have said that the frequency of intense heatwaves and extreme weather events are expected to increase in the coming years - especially in parts of northwest, central, east India, and Pakistan.