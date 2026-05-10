Delhi: Over 75% of central Ridge notified as reserved forest

The Delhi government on Saturday declared 673.32 hectares of the central Ridge as reserved forest, in a move that ensures environmental protection to over 75% of the green area under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, officials aware of the matter said. The declaration of the central Ridge area as reserved forest would now provide stronger statutory protection to the region. (Hindustan Times)

The central Ridge is spread across 864 hectares and an official aware of the matter said that only land parcels free of encumbrance and litigation can be notified as reserved forest.

“This also indicates that this patch notified has zero encroachments,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The declaration of the central Ridge area as reserved forest would now provide stronger statutory protection to the region. This would help prevent encroachments, illegal activities, and ecological degradation. It would also strengthen conservation and scientific management initiatives.

The move comes in line with Supreme Court directions from November 2025, when it had pulled up the government over a 30-year delay in notifying the Ridge and had called for immediate action against encroachments.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said that with the declaration of the central Ridge area as reserved forest, an important process pending for more than three decades has finally been completed. She said that despite the initial notification of Ridge areas in 1994, these areas could not receive final legal protection for a long period.

The central Ridge falls under the western forest division and encompasses parts surrounding Sardar Patel Marg and the President’s Estate. It is located in the heart of the national capital and stretches along both sides of Upper Ridge Road.

The Delhi Ridge is an extension of the ancient Aravalli hill system and is regarded as the “green lungs” of the Capital, since it plays a crucial role in improving air quality, conserving biodiversity, strengthening groundwater levels, and mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change and urban pollution.

All five Ridge areas of Delhi were initially notified under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 in 1994. While Section 4 grants initial protection, a notification under Section 20 is required for full legal protection. The final notification has been pending since 1996, when the Ridge was first demarcated.

Around 4,080 hectares of the southern Ridge were declared reserved forest on October 24,2025. With the present notification of 673.32 hectares of the central Ridge, the government has so far granted reserved forest status to a total of 4,754.14 hectares of Ridge areas.

“Other Ridge areas of Delhi would also soon be notified as reserved forests under Section 20 and the process is being expedited,” CM Gupta said.

She said that large-scale plantation of native and environmentally suitable tree species would be undertaken in vacant areas across reserved forests. These would include neem, peepal, shisham, jamun, tamarind, and mango trees.

The CM said the objective of the initiative is not merely to increase green cover, but also to strengthen the ecology of Ridge areas, conserve biodiversity, maintain soil fertility, and preserve ecological balance. “The decision would prove to be a milestone in strengthening Delhi’s natural heritage, biodiversity, and ecological security,” she said.