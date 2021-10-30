Delhi: Police bust fake call centre duping US nationals in Malviya Nagar, 5 held

New Delhi: The city police on Saturday said they have arrested five men who allegedly duped foreigners, mostly US nationals, through a fake call centre offering to provide technical support in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Police said the call centre was operating from a flat in Khirki extension for the last 10 months. They identified the suspects as Nikhil Saini (20), Rahul Sharma (30), Parth (25), Rahul Singh (30) and Anant Kamat (26).

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said police had received a tip off about a fake call centre operating from the top floor of a building in JA block of Khirki Extension, following which a team raided the centre on Thursday and arrested the five men.

Police also seized five computers and routers from the centre, and officials said they are analysing the payment records mentioned in two registers found in the flat.

“The arrested persons disclosed that they posed as a technical advisor and contacted US nationals offering support. They would ask their victims to pay anywhere from USD 100 to USD 400 for their help,” DCP Jaiker said.

Police said they are trying to figure out how many people were duped by the suspects. Police are also on the lookout for the owner of the flat, who they suspect is also involved in the fraud.