Delhi: Retd sessions judge held for duping BJP MP, selling him mortgaged land

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that a 61-year-old former judicial officer, who retired as a sessions judge from a Delhi court, was arrested by the economic offences wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhansi Anurag Sharma of ₹5.5 crore by selling him a mortgaged property in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan.

Retired judicial officer Vinod Kumar Sharma had mortgaged the property with a nationalised bank for a loan of ₹20.22 crore. However, he misled the MP and duped him of ₹5.5 crore.

Sharma had also rented the property to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which continued to pay him nearly ₹9 lakh per month even after the sale because the retired judicial officer and his wife allegedly extended the lease agreement with the DMRC in their own names, said additional commissioner of police (EOW) RK Singh.

“When the MP found out that he was cheated, he filed a complaint with the EOW, which was converted into a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code’s sections 406, 420 and 120B,” said a senior police officer privy to the development.

During the investigation, additional CP Singh said they obtained documents related to the case from the bank and the DMRC apart from examining persons concerned.

“On the basis of the investigation, our team on Saturday arrested the former judicial officer, who had retired as a sessions judge from Karkardooma court,” added additional CP Singh.

In an advisory, the EOW mentioned, “One should be very cautious while purchasing any property and should enquire about the property from local residents also, apart from enquiring about it from the local authorities concerned.”

The BJP MP did not respond to requests seeking a comment.