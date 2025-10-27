Delhi’s 2nd automated vehicle testing centre set to open soon

The automated vehicle testing centre at Nand Nagri depot — Delhi’s second — is expected to become operational within the next six months as the installation of advanced testing machinery has begun, transport department officials said.

Once functional, the facility will have a capacity to test 72,000 vehicles annually, significantly reducing the burden on the city’s only existing Automated Testing Station (ATS) at southwest Delhi’s Jhuljhuli.

According to officials, Delhi has around 450,000 commercial vehicles that require mandatory fitness testing each year. Of these, about 200,000 are currently tested at Jhuljhuli, forcing the remaining vehicles, such as trucks, buses, cabs and small goods carriers, to seek certification in neighbouring states.

“The single automated centre in Jhuljhuli is overcrowded and it takes days to get an appointment. Many Delhi-registered vehicles end up being tested outside the city, causing inconvenience to owners and resulting in revenue loss,” a senior official said.

The Nand Nagri centre, being developed at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore, will feature four lanes where vehicles can be tested simultaneously. Officials said the fully automated process will evaluate multiple safety and performance parameters, including roller brakes, headlights, suspension, steering linkage, gears, speedometers, and sound levels. It will also use modern diagnostic tools such as smoke opacimeters, exhaust gas analysers, and onboard diagnostic scanners. Dedicated sections for emission testing, visual inspection and electrical panels are also part of the layout.

According to the tender documents issued by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the project involves supply, installation and commissioning of vehicle testing equipment along with civil works, utility set-up and shed construction. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, has been appointed as the consultant for the project.

The new facility is expected to help Delhi save at least ₹3 crore annually, which currently flows to other states where Delhi vehicles undergo testing. As per the Union government’s 2022 directive, it is mandatory for states to establish ATS for commercial vehicle fitness certification. The policy also allows vehicles to obtain permits from any state.

“Once the Nand Nagri ATS becomes operational, at least 72,000 additional vehicles will be tested annually within Delhi. The Burari manual testing centre is also being upgraded. Combined, our testing capacity will nearly double within a year,” the official added.

Commercial vehicles such as buses, trucks, and taxis must undergo a fitness test every two years until they complete eight years, and annually thereafter. Cars are tested after 15 years from registration. Testing costs range between ₹500 and ₹1,500, depending on the vehicle category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also initiated work on the city’s third automated testing facility at its Tehkhand depot in southeast Delhi, estimated at ₹2.09 crore.