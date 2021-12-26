Delhi's air quality back to 'severe' category, AQI at 430

Delhi's air quality slipped to the 'severe' category with the city recording an overall air quality index (AQI) of 430 on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On Saturday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The national capital has recorded 23 'severe' air quality days in this year so far. It recorded 11 such days in November, the highest in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality data in 2015.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The weather department also said the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 22 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the maximum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Saturday.

The IMD has also predicted bad weather, induced by a fresh western disturbance and the accompanying cyclonic formation, in several parts of India from Sunday onwards.

Light to fairly moderate widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region—the Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh—from December 26-29, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning possible on Sunday, it has said.

Isolated rainfall is also likely over multiple regions in western and northwestern India.