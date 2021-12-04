Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, thanks to overnight rain

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Friday as isolated rain and increased wind speed cleared pollutants in the Capital’s air on Thursday night, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4pm bulletin on Friday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of Delhi was 346, in the “very poor” zone. This was a marginal improvement from Thursday’s reading of 429, in the “severe” category on CPCB’s AQI scale.

An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is considered “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

IMD scientists said that this improvement in Delhi’s pollution levels was due to light, isolated showers in many parts of the Capital on Thursday evening. The rain, along with improved wind speeds, facilitated the dispersion of accumulated pollutants. However, winds are likely to become calm again on Saturday before another western disturbance on November 5 brings a bout of light rain and swift wind.

“The rain and wind were the primary reasons for the improvement in pollution levels. From November 5 to November 7, another western disturbance will impact the Capital, which will result in a marginal improvement in the city’s air quality. Light rain has been forecast for November 6. However, the AQI will still remain in the lower end of ”very poor”,” said VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment and research centre.

Since November this year, Delhi has been reeling under some of the worst spells of pollution that it has ever experienced. Delhi’s average air quality in November was the worst on record since 2015—when the CPCB started maintaining pollution records.

The average AQI reading last month was 376, surpassing the previous high of November 2016, when it was 374. Delhi also recorded 11 “severe” air quality days in November, the highest count since 2015.

On Thursday, on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas directed the constitution of a special task force for Delhi and in each of the NCR states to ensure that steps ordered for pollution control in the region are effectively enforced.

The CAQM ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions in NCR, banned the entry of trucks into Delhi, except for those carrying essential items, and disallowed industries that use non-PNG and other unclean fuels from operating.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to the Union environment minister requesting a meeting with all environment ministers and experts of NCR states to prepare a joint action plan for the future to combat pollution. He also alleged, quoting reports and studies, that most of Delhi’s pollution is caused by external sources on which the city government has little control.

“As far as I am aware, a report released by CSE (Centre for Science and Environment) on the basis of data presented by IITM (Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology) says that Delhi’s internal pollution sources account for 31% of the total pollution in the city, while 69% is from sources outside. Despite all our efforts to curb internal sources of pollution, the overall pollution is still high. Keeping that in mind, I have once again written to the Union environment minister to take some time out to address this important issue. I have been consistently urging him to create a joint action plan with the environment departments and ministers of the various NCR states,” he said.