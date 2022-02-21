Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the “moderate” category on Monday morning even as the mercury was expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 174 at 7 am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 173 in the “moderate” category.

Particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 were the prominent pollutants in Delhi’s air. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of the “moderate” category on Tuesday as relatively high temperature and wind speed will lead to strong ventilation. “From 23rd February [Wednesday] onwards, low wind speeds are likely to degrade air quality to poor category.”

Mostly clear weather was expected in Delhi with mist in the morning on Monday. The minimum temperature was likely to be 10 degrees Celsius, compared to 11.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was a notch above normal. The maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The humidity levels varied between a minimum of 38% to 93%. India Meteorological Department said a partly cloudy sky was expected on Tuesday with strong winds.