Delhi’s air quality in moderate category; mercury expected to rise to 24°C

The air quality remained in the moderate category on Friday morning as Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C while the mercury was expected to rise to around 24°C.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 198 at 9am on Friday. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 194 also in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The air quality was likely to improve marginally but remain in the moderate category on Saturday.

Temperatures were expected to rise gradually with a maximum of 26°C expected by Monday. The minimum was likely to oscillate between 11-12°C.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of 24.3°C was two degrees above normal, while a minimum of 8.3°C was recorded.