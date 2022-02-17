Delhi’s air quality ‘poor’; mercury may touch 26 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Thursday morning even as the mercury was expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius. The hourly Air Quality I(AQI) was 272 at 8am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 272 in the “poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Wednesday, the Union earth science ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said that the AQI is likely to stay in the “poor” category for a few days due to the low wind speed. “AQI today [Wednesday] indicates ‘poor’. Low wind speeds for the next two days [Thursday and Friday] are likely to reduce ventilation and AQI is expected to worsen to ‘upper end of poor’ or ‘lower end of ‘very poor’.”

The AQI was expected to improve due to high wind speeds and strong dispersion over the weekend.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was expected to touch 9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 9.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum 25.7 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are likely to stay in the same range on Friday. Mist in the morning is also expected on Friday.