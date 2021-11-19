Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality in very poor category
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality in very poor category

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor category” on Friday morning as overcast weather was expected in the city while the minimum temperature was likely to be 12 degrees Celsius
File photo: A truck mounted with an anti-smog sprinkles water to curb dust pollution at ITO in New Delhi, India on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST
ByHT correspondent

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor category” on Friday morning as overcast weather was expected in the city while the minimum temperature was likely to be 12 degrees Celsius.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 369. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Union earth sciences ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said the AQI was likely to improve but remain in the same category for the next two days as transport-level winds were coming from the east preventing intrusion of any pollutants from the stubble burning region. “Local surface winds are low and mixing layer height is above 1 km resulting in moderate ventilation of near-surface pollutants. From 21st (Sunday) onwards surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality.” It said the effective farm fire count was 773 and its contribution to Delhi’s PM2.5 was negligible.

RELATED STORIES

India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 11 degrees Celsius and maximum of 27 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP