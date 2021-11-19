Delhi’s air quality in very poor category

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor category” on Friday morning as overcast weather was expected in the city while the minimum temperature was likely to be 12 degrees Celsius.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 369. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Union earth sciences ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said the AQI was likely to improve but remain in the same category for the next two days as transport-level winds were coming from the east preventing intrusion of any pollutants from the stubble burning region. “Local surface winds are low and mixing layer height is above 1 km resulting in moderate ventilation of near-surface pollutants. From 21st (Sunday) onwards surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality.” It said the effective farm fire count was 773 and its contribution to Delhi’s PM2.5 was negligible.

India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 11 degrees Celsius and maximum of 27 degrees Celsius.