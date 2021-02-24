Delhi’s air quality poor, temperature higher than normal

Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday morning remained in the poor category, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) recording 249.

Central Pollution Control Board data showed that on Monday the overall AQI was 250, also in the poor category.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the pollution levels are likely to remain in the poor zone in the next two days. Meanwhile, IMD has also forecast that the temperatures are expected to remain higher than normal, and hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 31.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 10.7 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road and Palam observatories had recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius and 30.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weatherman said minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)