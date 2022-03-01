Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘moderate’ category, mercury to go up

The city’s AQI on Tuesday was lower than Mumbai (184) and Ahmedabad (140), while Chennai recorded the cleanest air
The hourly Air Quality Index was 133 at 7 am. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category on Tuesday morning even as the mercury was expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 133 at 7 am. The average 24-hour AQI was 107 on Monday.

Delhi’s AQI on Tuesday was lower than Mumbai (184) and Ahmedabad (140). Chennai recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 67.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The AQI in the “poor” category leads to breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure.

Air quality monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the AQI will remain in the “satisfactory” category for the next two days and then degrade to “moderate” as wind speeds are likely to be low or moderate weakening ventilation. “However, clear sky conditions enhance convection and mixing layer height leading to an increase in ventilation. The net effect tends to keep AQI in the moderate category.”

The minimum temperature was expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. On Monday, it was 11.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal. The maximum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

