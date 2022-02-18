Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category

On Friday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said low wind speeds for the next two days were likely to reduce ventilation
(HT PHOTO/Representative Image)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 09:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained in the “poor” category on Friday morning even as the mercury was expected to go up to 27 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 246 at 7 am. The average 24-hour AQI on Thursday was 241.

Patna recorded the second-worst air quality after Delhi with an AQI of 227 on Friday morning. The air in Pune was the cleanest as it recorded an AQI of 84 at 7 am.

On Friday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said low wind speeds for the next two days were likely to reduce ventilation. “...AQI is expected to worsen to ‘upper end of poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’. On 19th and 20th [weekend], AQI is likely to improve due to high wind speed and strong dispersion.”

The morning in Delhi was misty as the city was expected to record a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius.

