Delhi’s air quality remains poor, max temp expected to be slightly lower

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Tuesday morning as the maximum temperature was expected to slightly lower compared to Monday and settle around 26.8°C a day after the city recorded its hottest February day in two years and the warmest day for the first week of the month since at least 2013.

Parts of the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of over 29°C on Monday.

The Safdarjung weather station, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 29°C, six degrees above normal on Monday. The Pitampura station was the Capital’s hottest spot on Monday with a maximum of 29.8°C.

Before Monday, the hottest February day in Delhi was on February 28, 2021, when the city recorded a high of 31.7°C.

The maximum temperatures have risen gradually due to clear skies, which allow the earth’s surface to heat up faster, as well as calm surface winds and an easterly-southeasterly wind direction. Delhi’s maximum temperature was 24.3°C on Thursday, 24.7°C on Friday, 25.3°C on Saturday, and 25.7°C on Sunday.

The maximum temperatures were likely to remain above 26°C till February 11, before dropping to 23°C on February 12.

The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 290 at 7am on Tuesday. On Monday, the AQI was 265 (poor). The AQI was 244 (poor) on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The air quality was likely to improve but will remain in the poor category on Wednesday and Thursday. A drop in wind speed has led to slight deterioration in the air quality. Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the poor category till Thursday.