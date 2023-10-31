Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' today with 359 AQI, highest this season

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, even as the maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 210 . (HT photo)

The weather office has forecast a shallow fog for Wednesday.

Haze enveloped the national capital and its suburbs on Tuesday as the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359, the highest so far this season. It was 347 on Monday and 325 on Sunday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI level had entered into 'severe' zone in some parts of the city on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 57 per cent.

