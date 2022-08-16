Delhi’s air quality satisfactory, light rainfall expected

Delhi’s air quality remained in the satisfactory category as light rainfall with strong surface winds of 20-30 km per hour were expected on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) was 58 at 7am compared to 62 (satisfactory) on Monday 4pm. It was expected to remain in the satisfactory range for the next 24 hours.

The mercury was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius with chances of rain plunging it further over the next 48 hours as the monsoon trough shifts further southwards.

“The monsoon trough is currently closer to central India than it is to northwest India. It is moving further towards central India and very little rainfall is expected over Delhi in the next 48 hours. There is a chance of the trough making a return towards the Indo-Gangetic Plains after August 18, but we will monitor the situation,” said a weather department official.

There is only a possibility of very light rainfall or isolated drizzle on Wednesday.