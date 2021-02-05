Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality very poor, could improve over weekend
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality very poor, could improve over weekend

Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 316, in the “very poor” zone. This was, however, an improvement from Wednesday’s 330, also in the “very poor” category
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” zone on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 316.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 316, in the “very poor” zone. This was, however, an improvement from Wednesday’s 330, also in the “very poor” category.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) forecast said that the air quality in Delhi will continue to improve over the weekend.

Also Read | Light rain, thunder strike national capital

“AQI is likely to further improve to the poor category tomorrow (Friday). May even touch moderate for a shorter period. The improved AQI is likely to stay for a couple of days; poor AQI is forecasted February 6 and February 7,” the Safar forecast read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP