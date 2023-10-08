Delhi’s artisans prepare for Durga Puja amid dhak rolls, scent of shiuli

The roll of dhak and chants of mantras will soon reverberate through the air as Durga Puja celebrations will commence from October 20. The scent of shiuli (night-blooming jasmine) is already wafting along by the breeze, while labourers have started binding bamboos together to build puja pandals in several pockets of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

An artist gives the final touches to a clay idol of goddess Durga near a temple in Sarojini Nagar. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Durga Puja pandals are the epitome of amalgamation of visual delights and highlights of contemporary issues. They serve as platforms to convey social messages, which may range from politics to religion, science to entertainment and history to art. This year proves to be no exception.

After Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon on August 23, the Durga Puja committee in Gurugram’s Sector 56 decided that would pay a homage to the scientists through their creativity, said Sabyasachi Ghosh, the general secretary of Bangiya Parishad, Gurugram.

“A model of the spacecraft will be erected in the main temple. We are in the process of giving it the final touch. It was a landmark achievement in the history of our scientific journey. So, we decided to depict it in our pandal.”

He added that the committee will also raise a toast to women power this year. Dhak, which is traditionally played by men, will be played by four women dhakis, who have been invited from the Malda district of West Bengal.

The pandal at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 will offer a walk down the corridor of art. It is inspired by the temples in Bengal’s Bankura district, which is renowned for its terracotta work, said Mrinal Biswas, the president of the puja committee. “The theme was chosen to showcase Bengal’s folk art,” he added.

Artist Sudip Ranjan Routh said that the main gate will be decked with terracotta tiles, while the interiors will be a replica of a traditional “rajbari” (royal house).

Focus on pollution-free and green puja has been the forte of the Chittaranjan Park organisers.

“We are ensuring that we celebrate an eco-friendly puja. There will be no plastic and thermocol waste, and only organic materials are being used. While recyclable items will be sent to an NGO, the frames will be returned to the idol makers,” said Tamal Rakshit, the vice-president of the B Block Samiti.

Sujoy Ghosh, general secretary of the committee in D Block, said the committee will set up a legal aid as well as medical camps inside the facility. Even this committee will swear by eco-friendly celebrations for which only bamboo and cotton will be included for the installation of the pandal, while pure clay will be used to give shape to the idol.

The organisers said that they expect heavy footfall, and vibrant celebrations from October 20 to 24 this year. During the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities were subdued, and entry was limited. Last year, the scene changed as the area was abuzz with activity.

The pandal at Chittaranjan Park’s Cooperative ground has been inspired by Bihar’s Mundeshwari Temple. “We wanted to feature the hidden gems of our country,” Lipi Chatterjee, treasurer of the committee said.

Cultural activities are an integral part of puja celebrations. People from all across the city are taking part in programmes, which have already kicked off, said Prodip Ganguli, general secretary of the Bengal Association, of CR Park’s Kali Mandir.

He added that abiding by the Delhi government’s directive, most organisers in CR Park will immerse the idols within the complex itself.

