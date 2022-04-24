Delhi’s Ashram underpass opened for public

NEW DELHI: The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which missed eight deadlines, was finally permanently opened up for traffic on Sunday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with a formal inauguration ceremony.

The underpass will provide a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection and has come as a big relief for thousands of people commuting through this stretch every day.

Manish Sisodia said the project will save both time and energy people had to waste due to snarls. “The construction of the underpass was full of challenges. It is difficult for people to work in such heavy traffic. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to make all roads look beautiful,” Sisodia said, adding that CM is working to make commuting smooth for the public.

The Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) MLAs, Atishi from Kalkaji and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura, were present on the occasion.

The construction work on the 750-metre underpass, which began in December 2019, missed eight deadlines so far, leading to persistent snarls at one of the city’s most critical and traffic intensive stretches.

The underpass was opened for traffic on March 22 this year without formal inauguration. However, it was closed again to complete the pending ramp cover work between March 30 and April 2, with traffic allowed only during peak hours.