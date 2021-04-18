Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rises to 30%; 'major concern', says Arvind Kejriwal
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rises to 30%; 'major concern', says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal noted that less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi, urging home minister Amit Shah to increase the number of Covid-19 beds in central government hospitals to 7,000 from the 1800 currently alloted, and also step up oxygen supply.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST
“Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into Covid centres..." said Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Sunday that Delhi recorded 25,500 new cases of Covid-19, and the positivity rate has gone up to 30% from the 24% in the last 24 hours, flagging it as a major concern.

“In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded around 25,500 new cases, up from around 24,000 the previous day and 19,500 new cases the day before that. The more concerning thing is that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours has gone up to 30% from around 24% the previous day,” said Kejriwal in a video press briefing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also said that the Delhi government will add 6,000 beds with high-flow oxygen facilities in the coming 2-3 days at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

“We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds in the next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex,” ANI said quoting Kejriwal.

“Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into Covid centres and the Covid facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened,” Kejriwal added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kejriwal says will work with MCDs to defeat Covid, blame game begins soon after

Delhi govt files FIRs against 4 airlines for not checking Covid test reports

Court receivers to assess donations, offerings at Kalka Mandir during Navratri

Delhi govt asks railways to provide Covid-care coaches at 2 stations

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas Covid centre, the country’s largest Covid care facility, was closed down in February. Officials were scheduled to conduct a survey on April 17.

"The government is planning to restart the facility soon. Officials are likely to conduct a survey on Saturday evening and finalise the modalities," Vikas Sethi, the secretary of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre, told news agency PTI.

Kejriwal noted that less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi, urging home minister Amit Shah to increase the number of Covid-19 beds in central government hospitals to 7,000 from the 1800 currently alloted, and also step up oxygen supply.

As of 2pm on Sunday, only 80 beds were vacant for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals. A total of 4,136 ICU beds were initially reserved for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, according to the city government's ‘Delhi Corona’ mobile application, reported PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal new delhi delhi coronavirus hotspot delhi coronavirus cases
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP