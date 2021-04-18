Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rises to 30%; 'major concern', says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Sunday that Delhi recorded 25,500 new cases of Covid-19, and the positivity rate has gone up to 30% from the 24% in the last 24 hours, flagging it as a major concern.

“In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded around 25,500 new cases, up from around 24,000 the previous day and 19,500 new cases the day before that. The more concerning thing is that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours has gone up to 30% from around 24% the previous day,” said Kejriwal in a video press briefing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also said that the Delhi government will add 6,000 beds with high-flow oxygen facilities in the coming 2-3 days at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

“We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds in the next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex,” ANI said quoting Kejriwal.

“Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into Covid centres and the Covid facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened,” Kejriwal added.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas Covid centre, the country’s largest Covid care facility, was closed down in February. Officials were scheduled to conduct a survey on April 17.

"The government is planning to restart the facility soon. Officials are likely to conduct a survey on Saturday evening and finalise the modalities," Vikas Sethi, the secretary of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre, told news agency PTI.

Kejriwal noted that less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi, urging home minister Amit Shah to increase the number of Covid-19 beds in central government hospitals to 7,000 from the 1800 currently alloted, and also step up oxygen supply.

As of 2pm on Sunday, only 80 beds were vacant for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals. A total of 4,136 ICU beds were initially reserved for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, according to the city government's ‘Delhi Corona’ mobile application, reported PTI.