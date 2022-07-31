Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate at 9.35%, capital sees 1,200 new cases in 24 hours

delhi news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 09:34 PM IST
While Delhi witnessed three deaths on Saturday, no new Covid-linked fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
The death toll remained unchanged at 26,311 on Sunday.(File image.)
ByHT News Desk

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi hovered above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day as the national capital reported 1,263 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city stood at 9.3 per cent, as against 8 per cent seen the previous day.

While Delhi witnessed three deaths on Saturday, no new Covid-linked fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained unchanged at 26,311.

Topics
covid-19
