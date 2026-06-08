Delhi’s crackdown on illegal construction continues after Hauz Rani fire

The crackdown on illegal constructions and land-use violations continued on Sunday, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed a total of 12 properties and carried out demolition at three locations.

The drive started following the fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani last week that claimed 22 lives. (Hindustan Times)

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The drive was started following the fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani last week that claimed 22 lives.

According to MCD’s daily action report, the civic body has so far sealed 126 properties and undertaken demolition at 97 sites since the launch of the campaign. It has also issued 84 show-cause notices, 41 sealing notices and 33 demolition orders.

Simultaneously, the revenue department conducted inspections across multiple districts, visiting at least 130 sites during the day.

According to officials, the agencies carried out action against unauthorised constructions in the Khanpur and Sainik Farm areas of south Delhi. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said any illegal construction that endangers the safety of citizens will not be tolerated in the Capital, and action against those violating the rules will continue without discrimination.

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{{^usCountry}} Violations of the ground-plus-five limit and prescribed construction norms will not be accepted in any circumstances in the capital, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Violations of the ground-plus-five limit and prescribed construction norms will not be accepted in any circumstances in the capital, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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She also said that the government is working on long-term reforms related to building safety. In this direction, the possibility of developing a third-party insurance mechanism for public-use buildings, guesthouses, nursing homes and other institutions is being considered. This would create additional pressure on building owners to comply with safety standards and further strengthen public safety, she said.

The highest number of inspections have been carried out in west Delhi district so far, where officials visited 31 sites and issued notices. A total of 19 sites were inspected in central north district and sealing, demolition and show-cause action were taken.

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North district inspected 16 sites and issued notices to defaulters, while east district carried out inspections at 15 locations.

North west district officials visited 13 sites and issued show-cause notices to defaulters. Central district inspected 11 sites, resulting in one property being sealed and 10 show-cause notices being issued. South west district conducted inspections at 10 locations, while south east district inspected six sites. New Delhi district visited four locations and issued show-cause notices for violations.

Officials said the inspections are aimed at identifying unauthorised constructions, illegal commercial activities and violations of land-use norms. Action taken during inspections includes issuance of notices, sealing of premises, demolition of unauthorised structures and initiation of legal proceedings against violators.

The enforcement drive is being carried out jointly by district administrations and civic authorities as part of the Delhi government’s broader effort to tighten compliance with building regulations and curb illegal development.