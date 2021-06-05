Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally declines further with 414 new cases, positivity rate comes down to 0.53%

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a further dip in the number of new cases reported in a day, as 414 people contracted the coronavirus disease and 60 people succumbed, according to the health department’s bulletin. The new additions took the coronavirus caseload of the Capital to 1,428,863 and the death toll to 24,557, the bulletin showed.

The fall in the new infections comes after the Capital on Friday reported 523 Covid-19 cases and as many as 50 deaths. Delhi's health bulletin on Saturday also showed there was a slight respite as the case positivity rate fell as low as 0.53 per cent. The positivity rate hiked to 0.68 per cent on Friday from 0.61 per cent a day before.

The number of active cases in Delhi also saw a major decrease, as it currently stands at 6,731 in contrast to the previous day's count of 8,060. More than 1,600 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 77,694 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in Delhi. Of the tests conducted in the last day, more than 55,000 were RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests, while 22,059 rapid antigen tests were done to identify the viral infection load in the national capital, according to the health department's dashboard

The case fatality rate of Delhi, however, saw a marginal increase from 1.71 per cent to 1.72 per cent on Saturday, as the number of fatalities reported in the last 24 hours rose by 10.

Noting the declining trend in the positivity rate in the Capital, the Delhi government, earlier in the day, announced partials relaxations for the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The government decided to resume Metro services at 50 per cent seating capacity, reopen markets, malls on an odd-even basis on alternate days and liquor shops from Monday, June 7. However, the Covid curfew has been extended for another week to break the chain of transmission.