Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 50-mark; death toll at 25,018

Delhi's daily tally fell below 50-mark on Monday as 45 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The number is the lowest single-day rise in over a year. The positivity rate has improved to 0.08% as cases maintained a steady downward trend. Three people succumbed to Covid-19 and the death toll in Delhi now stands at 25,018, the bulletin also mentioned.

The number of active cases has fallen to 693 and that of recoveries surged 14,09,417, the bulletin also showed. The national capital has recorded 1,435,083 Covid-19 cases so far since the pandemic started last year.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 53 Covid-19 cases -- the lowest since April 15 last year -- and its death toll was at three. On Saturday, the city recorded 76 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death. A day before that, the city recorded 81 Covid-19 cases and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May-June that claimed a large number of lives every day. The exponential rise in the number of cases led to a severe shortage of medical oxygen at city hospitals. At the time of the peak, the city reported a record 28,395 cases on April 20. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest till then. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

