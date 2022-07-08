Delhi’s daily Covid tally below 600 for 2nd straight day; 3 new deaths

Delhi's daily Covid tally remained below the 600-mark for the second consecutive day after 531 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. With the fresh addition, the total number of cases in the national capital has climbed to 19,39,758.

Three more patients died and 679 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of deaths and recoveries to 26,280 and 19,11,149 respectively.

The active cases in Delhi have come down to 2,329, compared to 2,480 on Thursday. The Covid positivity rate on Friday also declined to 3.13%.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 579 cases, one death and 688 recoveries. And on Wednesday, 600 cases, one death and 516 recoveries were seen.

Nearly 17,000 tests were carried out for Covid in the last 24 hours of which 12,101 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,855 rapid antigen tests.

As many as 1,664 patients continue to remain under home isolation while the total number of containment zones in Delhi is at 322, down from 331 on Thursday.

The national capital's overall vaccination coverage against Covid is more than 3.51 crore with 27,564 beneficiaries inoculated in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin on Friday. Of the total vaccinations, over 17.34 lakh beneficiaries have taken the precautionary dose.