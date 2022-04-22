Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met with the members of 40 market associations of the national capital to discuss ways to take forward the AAP government’s plans to redevelop markets and organise “Delhi Shopping Festival” -- two key projects part of the government’s Rozgar Budget which outlined an ambitious plan to generate two million jobs in five years.

Sisodia said the government will seek suggestions from markets on the issues they face, adding that stakeholders can give their feebacks through a feedback form which will be uploaded on the Delhi government website from Friday and will be available till May 6.

“Redevelopment of the city’s historic and iconic markets and Delhi Shopping festival will increase the sources of income and will develop the image of Delhi as an international shopping hub. Along with this, it will add to the job opportunities in the city. But before designing the framework for both these schemes, it is important for us to hear from people who are working on the ground and know these markets better than us,” Sisodia said during the meeting.

Delhi’s markets have, over the years, become congested and inaccessible for many, Sisodia said in a statement. “Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities,” he added.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “Delhi’s businessmen are excited about the Rozgar Budget. They will assist the government in redeveloping the markets...”