Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met with the members of 40 market associations of the national capital to discuss ways to take forward the AAP government’s plans to redevelop markets and organise “Delhi Shopping Festival” -- two key projects part of the government’s Rozgar Budget which outlined an ambitious plan to generate two million jobs in five years.
Sisodia said the government will seek suggestions from markets on the issues they face, adding that stakeholders can give their feebacks through a feedback form which will be uploaded on the Delhi government website from Friday and will be available till May 6.
“Redevelopment of the city’s historic and iconic markets and Delhi Shopping festival will increase the sources of income and will develop the image of Delhi as an international shopping hub. Along with this, it will add to the job opportunities in the city. But before designing the framework for both these schemes, it is important for us to hear from people who are working on the ground and know these markets better than us,” Sisodia said during the meeting.
Delhi’s markets have, over the years, become congested and inaccessible for many, Sisodia said in a statement. “Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities,” he added.
Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “Delhi’s businessmen are excited about the Rozgar Budget. They will assist the government in redeveloping the markets...”
Cloudy sky, rain bring mercury down in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the impact of Thursday’s spell will linger on Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies during the day likely keeping the maximum below the 40-degree mark.
MCD elections preparations on hold, state poll body issues notice
The SEC notification underlined that redrawing municipality wards and reservation of seats for SC, SC (women) and women shall have to be undertaken to constitute to single unified corporation having a maximum of 250 wards. All this exercise is likely to take considerable time, the notification stated.
Rains lash J&K plains, higher reaches receive snow
Kashmir on Thursday recorded a major spell of rain on Thursday after February, which brought the much-needed respite from hot and dry weather. There were widespread rains in the plains while mountainous areas saw mild snowfall, dipping the temperatures sharply. Mild rains were also recorded on Tuesday. “The snowfall was recorded in north Kashmir's Machil, Kupwara and central Kashmir's Sonmarg besides Ladakh's Drass areas,” deputy director of meteorological department of J & K, Mukhtar Ahmad said.
Two J&K BJP leaders held for taking bribe for detainee’s release
Two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said. They have been identified as BJP's Bandipora president Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said. The duo had allegedly taken ₹1 lakh for getting the detenue released, the officials said.
Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar
A Singapore paraglider pilot who was stranded in Dhauladhar mountains was safely rescued on Thursday. A professional paraglider pilot, Sumit Nurpuri, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday. He was on a solo flight to Manali. However, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. Nurpuri had not obtained any permission from the tourism department for flying, but he was in touch with his team.
