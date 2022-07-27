Delhi’s deputy CM Sisodia reviews ongoing work on new hospitals

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the government’s ongoing hospital projects, the government said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the statement, Sisodia reviewed health infrastructure projects sanctioned by the government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC), such as the construction of four new hospitals in various areas, the construction of the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, and semi-permanent ICU (intensive care unit) hospitals.

“The Kejriwal government strives to make world-class health facilities more accessible for Delhi residents. Departments concerned are working round the clock to establish the best health infrastructure across the capital. With these projects, our aim is to address the need for health facilities widely,” the statement said, quoting Sisodia.

The minister said that the Delhi government is building four new hospitals with “state-of-the-art facilities” in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastal and Siraspur. Of these, the 11-storey hospital at Siraspur will have 1,164 beds, while others will have 691 beds each. Hospitals in Jwalapuri, Madipur and Hastal will have 10-storey buildings each, according to the Delhi government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Officials of the Public Works Department have informed that more than 50% of work in Jwalapuri and Madipur hospitals has been completed so far. Forty per cent of the work has been completed in Siraspur and work in Hastal is proceeding at a rapid pace. All these hospitals will be completed in 2023,” the statement said.