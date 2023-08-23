Delhi’s development will not stop: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the development work by his government will not stop despite attempts by the centre to take the power away from the elected government in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal talks abour construction of roads and drains in Dasrathpuri Colony on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating road development works in Dashrathpuri colony under Dwarka assembly constituency.

“The Supreme Court in its May 11 order said the elected government should have all power to work, but on May 19 they (Centre) brought an ordinance and snatched all powers of the elected government. I want to assure you that I will not let any work stop, all facilities such as free electricity, free health care will continue. We have filed a case in the top court, and I firmly believe that the SC will get us the powers back so that we can again work with full strength for the development of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

He said his government was working in mission mode to ensure that all households get clean, piped drinking water. “It is my dream that in the next few years, every household should have clean, piped drinking water. The water should be so clean that people can drink it without using a filter,” said Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said that all work related to roads, drains and sewer lines has been completed in the area. “In total 76 roads, 152 drains and 7.5-km-long road will be developed in these areas, Kejriwal said.

“I have got water pipeline laid in all unauthorised colonies, now the work on sewer lines is going on. By December next year, roads in all unauthorised colonies will be constructed and those in bad shape will be fixed,” Kejriwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON