Delhi’s dhalaos to be recast as EV charging stations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to repurpose abandoned garbage receptacle points (dhalaos) in areas under its jurisdiction as electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, senior municipal officials aware of the plan said on Thursday. An EV charging station in Delhi. (PTI)

The civic body currently operates 285 charging stations in the city. However, the civic body is set to add another 573 charging stations in the city by the end of the financial year— according to allocation targets, the corporation has granted initial permission for 290 sites on the roadside, 220 in parking lots, and 63 at dhalaos.

Over the last few years, a large number of dhalaos in the city have been decommissioned due to an increase in the mechanisation of waste management. One fixed or mobile compactor station is able to cater to a much larger quantum of municipal waste, resulting in these garbage receptacle points falling into disuse.

“These old dhalaos already exist as roadside structures, so they will not cause congestion on busy roads. Repurposing these structures will also help spread the coverage of e-charging infrastructure to the outskirts of the city, where many such sites are available,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.

MCD data reveals that of the current 285 sites, the maximum concentration of e-charging stations under the jurisdiction of the corporation is in south Delhi at 178 sites, followed by 74 in east Delhi and 33 in north Delhi.

A second MCD official said that in coming months, more e-charging sites are set to be added in north Delhi areas such as Narela, Najafgarh and Rohini. “If charging stations are more evenly distributed, it will help people in the adoption of EVs,” the second official said.

The MCD plan to increase the number of charging points comes close on the heels of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approving the ramping up of EV infrastructure, from the existing 100 sites in the Lutyens Delhi area to 450 by the end of the financial year with the help of three public sector undertakings (PSUs).

An NDMC official said the earlier 100 charging stations were developed primarily for EVs of government departments and agencies, and are thus located near government offices, but the new charging points will improve accessibility for private use.