Delhi’s east civic body approves temporary permits for shops in unauthorised colonies

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has approved a policy to issue temporary permit to health trades, under the ambit of the provisions under National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2020 and Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, by considering the importance of geographic extent of unauthorised colonies in the territorial jurisdiction of the civic body.

Health trades include businesses such as bakery shops, cyber cafe, meat and poultry shops.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sundar Aggrawal said temporary permits will be issued for allowing 24 categories of health trades, having operational area up to 20 square metres. “They must have bona fide permission from other regulatory stakeholders like Delhi Fire service, DPCC and Delhi Police,” he said.

Bir Singh Panwar, chairman of EDMC’s standing committee, said that this policy will facilitate traders in running their establishments under hygienic and sanitary conditions.

“Temporary permit fee is ₹75 per square metre per annum. Apart from it, the licensee will have also to pay the one-time registration fee, which will be as per the designated health trade. The traders will also have to pay the processing fee of ₹1,000 per annum. The maximum validity of the temporary permits will of three years or till the existence of National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, whichever is earlier,” he said.

