Delhi’s east corporation installs over 30 fixed compactor transfer stations

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has completed the installation of 31 Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) in areas under its jurisdiction so far, officials of the civic agency said, adding they aim to install at least 38 FCTS by the end of November.

Alka Sharma, the additional commissioner of EDMC, said that the introduction of FCTS in Delhi is the latest in a series of developments to handle solid waste more hygienically. “Under this system, the garbage collected by auto-tipper vehicles is directly brought to the transfer station and discharged into the bin of the compactor unit, which has a capacity of about three cubic metres and can receive garbage from the mini tippers without spilling any. The garbage transferred to the bin is loaded into the charge box of the compactor and then compacted into roll-on roll-off containers. The containers are picked up by a hook loader and transported to the dumping ground,” she said.

Sharma added, “One compactor unit can easily be attached to two or three detachable containers every day, depending upon the distance of the transfer station building to the dumping ground or the processing plant. The garbage will be transported in fully compacted condition without any smell or spillage on the way.”

“We’ll achieve our target of installing 38 transfer stations by November 30,” she said.

EDMC officials said on Tuesday that the civic body decided to regularise the services of its 31 daily wage paryawaran sahayaks (PS), who were appointed on contract on compensatory grounds till 2006. These substitutes/daily wager PS will get offer letters of regular appointment on Wednesday the officials added.