Delhi’s first double-decker flyover project back on track

Work on Delhi’s first double-decker viaduct — a 1.4km flyover between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar with a Metro line operational directly above the flyover — is back on track, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) floating a fresh tender to complete pending ramp work while retaining the overall structure.

In total, as part of Phase IV of its expansion plan, the DMRC is constructing three such double-decker viaducts. (Representative image)

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Work on the project, announced in late 2019, was stalled for nearly two years until December last year, before the DMRC received permissions from the state forest department for felling trees along the flyover alignment.

“DMRC has started the process of completing the work of the double decker flyover at Bhajanpura on the Majlis Park - Maujpur corridor. Two important tenders, one for the construction of the flyover ramps at Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura and another for the launching of three spans have been floated. The work will start once the tenders are finalised. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year,” said Anuj Dayal, DMRC principal executive director.

According to the tender document, the contract, pegged at an estimated ₹11.76 crore, will cover the “balance work” of reinforcing earth and retaining structures, while constructing ramps on both ends of the flyover. The tender will be opened on April 30, with work to be completed within six months of awarding of the contract, the document states — indicating a timeline towards the end of 2026. HT had seen the tender.

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{{^usCountry}} The double-decker configuration — a road flyover with a Metro viaduct stacked above — is a first for the Capital and part of a broader attempt to optimise space along congested corridors in northeast Delhi. The stretch falls on the Pink Line extension and is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks while integrating last-mile connectivity with the Metro network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The double-decker configuration — a road flyover with a Metro viaduct stacked above — is a first for the Capital and part of a broader attempt to optimise space along congested corridors in northeast Delhi. The stretch falls on the Pink Line extension and is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks while integrating last-mile connectivity with the Metro network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new metro corridors in the Capital — including a 12.3 km section from Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur, which is an extension of Pink Line. This completed a circular loop, making this the first ring on any metro network in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new metro corridors in the Capital — including a 12.3 km section from Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur, which is an extension of Pink Line. This completed a circular loop, making this the first ring on any metro network in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though the Metro section directly above the flyover — between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar metro stations has been operational since then, the flyover has remained incomplete. “This flyover is a key cog and will be completed soon, further decongesting the area,” a Metro official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the Metro section directly above the flyover — between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar metro stations has been operational since then, the flyover has remained incomplete. “This flyover is a key cog and will be completed soon, further decongesting the area,” a Metro official said. {{/usCountry}}

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HT had on December 11 reported how after receiving permission for tree felling, the project may now proceed further.

In total, as part of Phase IV of its expansion plan, the DMRC is constructing three such double-decker viaducts.

The two other such structures include a 2.2km flyover between Azadpur and Ashok Vihar stations — part of the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, and a 2.4-km flyover between Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar stations, which is part of the upcoming Golden Line corridor (Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor).

DMRC currently operates 303 metro stations across a network spread over 416 km, which includes the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

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