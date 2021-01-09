Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread
The wholesale poultry market in Delhi's Ghazipur will remain closed for 10 days as a preventive measure to stop the spread of bird flu in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered on Saturday. There will also be a complete ban on import of live birds in the national capital, Kejriwal added.
"There is no confirmed case of bird flu in Delhi so far. We have sent around 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by the day after tomorrow. The Delhi government will take the necessary decision based on reports," Kejriwal told reporters.
Around 50 birds have died in three areas of the national capital over the last three to four days, Dr Rakesh Singh of the animal husbandry department told news agency PTI. "We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason," Singh said.
According to officials, 11 rapid response teams have been set up to monitor Delhi's potential avian influenza (H5N8) hotspots, officials said. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also instructed officials to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots. These include Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others.
Due to the bird flu scare, the wholesale prices of poultry have dropped by around ₹40 per kilo in two days in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to traders in the city’s wholesale markets. However, the drop in poultry prices is yet to reflect in retail markets, even as traders across the city said the number of customers has dipped slightly.
The Centre has so far confirmed the presence of the disease in six states—Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dead crows in dozens at Mayur Vihar park spark panic, some more found in Dwarka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks authorities to ensure speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC to hear plea on alleged overcharging of colour coded fuel stickers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Builder arrested for false complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interstate gunrunner nabbed in Delhi, 35 illegal pistols recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury may rise, but air will get cleaner: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry prices crash in wholesale markets amid fears of avian flu outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 more ventilators for patients in need of neurosurgery at GB Pant hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospitals say dry run was a good practice days ahead of the vaccine roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records less than 500 Covid cases in a first since May last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers to be included as front line workers for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on Goa polls, Delhi govt to open Konkani academy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox