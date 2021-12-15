Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's temperature settles at 7.8 degrees Celsius, AQI remains ‘very poor’
Delhi's temperature settles at 7.8 degrees Celsius, AQI remains ‘very poor’

  • The maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius.
The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature&nbsp;of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 12:41 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while its air quality index read 366 at 9 am. 

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded its lowest temperature of the season so far at 6.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

On Monday, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 367, which falls in the very poor category, deteriorating from Monday when it was 331.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

delhi weather air pollution in delhi
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
