IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop
delhi news

Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop

The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, an IMD official said.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:39 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city has remained above normal since January 3 as a result of cloud cover under the influence of successive western disturbances.(HT_PRINT)

At 10.8 degrees Celsius, Delhi's minimum temperature settled four notches above normal on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the city has remained above normal since January 3 as a result of cloud cover under the influence of successive western disturbances.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, had recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.

The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, an IMD official said.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains starting Saturday, the IMD said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi temperature imd bulletin
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.