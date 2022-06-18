Delhi’s monsoon prep: 5 lakh litre sump ready on Ring Road, road level raised

The public works department (PWD) has set up a sump -- a pit or reservoir serving as a drain -- to hold 5 lakh litres of run-off rainwater, besides a series of remedial measures at the water-logging hot spot near ITO, on the stretch from IP Estate Ring Road till the police headquarters.

While the inspecting these interventions on Friday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said a stormwater drain has been constructed under IPGCL’s plant for drainage along with a sump with a 5 lakh litre capacity. “The height of the road (near WHO building) has also been raised so that the problem -- of the kind that was seen last year -- does not arise. A total of nine pumps have been installed at the site to flush out lakhs of litres of water in the event of heavy rain,” Sisodia said.

This Ring Road site is among seven critical water-logging points in the city, where multiple interventions have been undertaken by the PWD. The other points are Minto bridge, Pul Prahladpur underpass, below Zakhira Flyover, Loni Road roundabout, Jahangirpuri Metro station road, and Karala Kanjhawala Road.

Sisodia said Minto Bridge, considered a water-logging hot spot, has been rectified. “In the past two years, the Delhi government has worked on it and there was no water logging at Minto Bridge last year. Last year, this place (IP Estate Ring Road) emerged as a new hot spot and several important steps have been taken by the PWD to deal with water-logging here,” he said.

A senior PWD official said the flood control order will be issued the coming week. “At the vulnerable site near WHO building, our earthen drain channel will become functional in another seven days. The road level has been raised by 300mm and will be further raised by 150mm to ensure that no water-logging takes place,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Sisodia tweeted, “The road in front of WHO building near ITO became a hotspot for waterlogging last year, people faced a lot of trouble. This time the PWD engineers have made complete arrangements to prevent waterlogging on the road anywhere in this area. The road has also been raised, and arrangements have also been made to remove lakhs of litres of water from the road simultaneously (sic)”

A government official claimed that Delhi usually receives a maximum 25-30mm of rain a day during monsoon but last year, the city recorded 110mm of rainfall a day on a few occasions. “The preparation at seven most vulnerable locations include construction of drains, sumps, raising the level of roads, installation of new motors, pumps, CCTV cameras and alarm systems,” the official said.

PWD has also set up a 24X7 central control room from where the severe water-logging sites in Delhi will be monitored round the clock, the person added.