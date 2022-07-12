Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia

Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.

Sisodia said the government is working on conserving monuments and heritage structures under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

“Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise the country’s evolution over a period of time. These historical buildings have been in a state of neglect for a long time, which has caused enough damage to them. The Kejriwal government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its jurisdiction gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way,” said Sisodia during a review meeting on Monday.

The deputy chief minister shared that the Delhi government plans to set up museums at Dara Shikoh’s library, located inside the Ambedkar University campus at Kashmere Gate, and Qudsia Bagh in Civil Lines, where the government is already carrying out restoration work.

Sisodia added that Malcha Mahal will also get a makeover with the government planning to restore the monument to highlight its historical importance. He informed the second phase of restoration at Azimganj Sarai in Sunder Nagar will also be taken up soon.

He added that the government will illuminate five monuments — Birji Khan’s Tomb in R.K. Puram, Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan, Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover, and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk — with tricolour lights to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Sisodia said while most monuments in Delhi are maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India, there are 71 monuments maintained by the Delhi government. “The government is working on the restoration of these monuments and will organise various cultural events to celebrate their historical importance and spread awareness about them,” he said.

