Delhi’s north corporation kicks off new module for online transfer of teachers, principals

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday kicked off the new module for online transfer of teachers and principals to bring more transparency in the education system, the officials said.

Launching this module at the civic centre, north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring about more transparency in the education system. “With every information available in the public domain through this module, our teachers need not to run here and there for their transfer. Besides, this new system will also reduce human interaction – which often leads to malpractices,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Alok Sharma, chairman of the education committee, north corporation, said the transfer process of teachers has been made fully computerised by this online transfer module. “The applicant needs to apply through their biometric identity for transfer. Under this module, the teachers and principals will be able to select a maximum of five schools of their priorities, and the computer will automatically allocate the school on the basis of first come, first-served, as per the vacant posts available,” he said.

Sharma further said the north corporation has re-engaged nearly 700 contract teachers at its primary schools earlier this month. “The proposal to re-engage 667 primary teachers was first approved by the education committee and then it was vetted by the commissioner. The contract of these teachers was terminated in 2020. The move will benefit all primary teachers who were hit hard by loss of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.