Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s north corporation kicks off new module for online transfer of teachers, principals
delhi news

Delhi’s north corporation kicks off new module for online transfer of teachers, principals

The north corporation has re-engaged nearly 700 contract teachers at its primary schools earlier this month
Launching this module at the civic centre, north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring about more transparency in the education system. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday kicked off the new module for online transfer of teachers and principals to bring more transparency in the education system, the officials said.

Launching this module at the civic centre, north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring about more transparency in the education system. “With every information available in the public domain through this module, our teachers need not to run here and there for their transfer. Besides, this new system will also reduce human interaction – which often leads to malpractices,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Alok Sharma, chairman of the education committee, north corporation, said the transfer process of teachers has been made fully computerised by this online transfer module. “The applicant needs to apply through their biometric identity for transfer. Under this module, the teachers and principals will be able to select a maximum of five schools of their priorities, and the computer will automatically allocate the school on the basis of first come, first-served, as per the vacant posts available,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Sharma further said the north corporation has re-engaged nearly 700 contract teachers at its primary schools earlier this month. “The proposal to re-engage 667 primary teachers was first approved by the education committee and then it was vetted by the commissioner. The contract of these teachers was terminated in 2020. The move will benefit all primary teachers who were hit hard by loss of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi air to stay in satisfactory category on Tuesday

'Not right to play cricket with Pakistan’, AAP's Atishi says over attacks in J&K

Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0: All you need to know about Delhi govt's jobs portal

1st dengue death in Delhi this year as cases spike
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP