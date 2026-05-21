New Delhi, Delhi sizzled on Thursday, pushing peak power demand to this summer season's highest of 8231 MW, discom officials said.

Delhi's peak demand soars to season's highest 8231 MW amid heatwave

According to Delhi's State Load Dispatch Centre , the demand crossed the 8,000 mark for the first time in the intense summer heat this year on Wednesday.

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The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius.on Thursday.

Delhi's peak power demand in 2026 was higher than the corresponding days of 2025 on 16 out of 21 days and higher than 2024 on 14 out of 21 days, officials said.

BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand in their respective areas, with BRPL meeting a load of 3,762 MW and BYPL meeting 1,838 MW between May 1 and May 21, said the company spokesperson.

The peak power demand has seen a sharp rise in May 2026 compared to previous years in Delhi, reflecting the impact of an intense and early summer.

Earlier, on April 27, 2026, Delhi's peak power demand crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time in April, touching 7,078 MW at 3:30 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} In comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi is expected to witness another significant rise in electricity demand this summer.

According to SLDC projections, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to cross 9,000 MW this year, against the all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW recorded in 2025.

A company spokesperson said Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the season's peak demand of 2331 MW to date seamlessly across its network.

Discom officials said they made preparations to meet the rising demand for power through power purchase agreements, the use of technology and the use of green energy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.