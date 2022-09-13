Delhi’s plantation target hiked from 3.5 million saplings to 4.28 million saplings

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the state government had revised its annual plantation target from around 3.5 million saplings to 4.28 million saplings, adding the government had already met 96% of its original target by planting around 3.38 million saplings so far.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Rai said the second phase of the tree plantation drive in Delhi will commence from October 15, and announced an anti-waste campaign in the Capital from September 14 to October 14 to tackle open-waste burning and accumulation of garbage in the open.

“We had set a target of planting 3.5 million saplings by March next year. Of this, 3.38 million saplings have already been planted. Riding on the success of the tree plantation drive, the Delhi government has increased this year’s target from 3.5 million to 4.28 million saplings,” said Rai on Tuesday, adding instructions had already been issued to the forest department to conduct random checks of the saplings planted by all greening agencies in Delhi so far.

“The Delhi government will start the second phase of the tree plantation campaign from October 15 and all the departments will conduct third-party audits of the plantation,” Rai added.

The minister said the government had identified 15 key focus areas, based on which it will be preparing its own winter action plan against air pollution, stating tree plantation and greening was one of the 15 points.

“One important point of these 15 points is tree plantation. During his election campaign, Arvind Kejriwal had guaranteed that our government will plant 20 million plants in the next five years to increase green coverage in Delhi,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Rai announced an anti-waste campaign in Delhi for a month from September 14 onwards, targeting the Bharatiya Jnata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi by alleging inaction in lifting Delhi’s waste.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will launch an ‘anti-waste campaign’ across Delhi from September 14 to October 14. The BJP will either have to remove Delhi’s garbage or itself from the Delhi MCD,” he had tweeted.