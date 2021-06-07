Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's public dealing offices to be shut
delhi news

Delhi's public dealing offices to be shut

Under the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), government offices can open with an 100% attendance policy for Grade-I rank employees (senior officers) and 50% below that.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:14 AM IST
In each case, head of departments have been entrusted with preparing the rosters.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The state government’s public dealing offices such as the regional transport offices (RTO), registry offices, and other windows in revenue department that issue documents such as caste certificates, income certificates and others will not open this week as part of the phased unlock plan for Delhi, a senior state government said on Sunday.

Under the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), government offices can open with an 100% attendance policy for Grade-I rank employees (senior officers) and 50% below that. In each case, head of departments have been entrusted with preparing the rosters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP