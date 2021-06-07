Delhi's public dealing offices to be shut

The state government’s public dealing offices such as the regional transport offices (RTO), registry offices, and other windows in revenue department that issue documents such as caste certificates, income certificates and others will not open this week as part of the phased unlock plan for Delhi, a senior state government said on Sunday.

Under the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), government offices can open with an 100% attendance policy for Grade-I rank employees (senior officers) and 50% below that. In each case, head of departments have been entrusted with preparing the rosters.