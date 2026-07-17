Delhi’s Q1 tax collections cross 16,800 crore, outpace last year

New Delhi: Delhi registered tax revenue collections of over ₹16,800 crore in the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, higher than the corresponding quarter in the last year, according to official data released on Thursday.

The government’s Budget Estimate (BE) for 2026-27 is ₹74,000 crore.

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The government’s Budget Estimate (BE) for 2026-27 is ₹74,000 crore. In the first quarter of June 2025-26, Delhi had collected ₹15,875 crore, data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) continued to account for the largest share of Delhi’s tax revenue, which reached ₹10,193 crore till June. During the corresponding period in 2025-26, GST collections stood at ₹ 9,973.47 crore, and in 2024-25 they were ₹ 9,098.93 crore.

Collections from Value Added Tax (VAT) stood at ₹1,960 crore, compared to ₹1,682.49 crore in 2025-26 and ₹1,730.11 crore in 2024-25.

Revenue from state excise, another major contributor to Delhi’s tax receipts, reached ₹1,569.38 crore by the end of June against ₹1264.80 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

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{{^usCountry}} “The rise in excise revenue has been driven by reduced uncertainty among licence holders and suppliers following the government’s decision to extend the current policy for an entire year instead of issuing short-term extensions. The government has also reduced the number of dry days this year, which has played an important role,” an official explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The rise in excise revenue has been driven by reduced uncertainty among licence holders and suppliers following the government’s decision to extend the current policy for an entire year instead of issuing short-term extensions. The government has also reduced the number of dry days this year, which has played an important role,” an official explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Receipts from stamp and registration fees were at ₹2,286.14 crore, against ₹2,144.08 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26. Motor vehicle tax collections stood at ₹796.88 crore, against ₹810.69 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Including grants, the Delhi government collected ₹17,436.38 crore in total revenue receipts during the first three months of 2026-27. This represents 21.27% of the BE of ₹81,992.07 crore, compared with ₹16,203.76 crore (19.87%) during the same period in 2025-26 and ₹15,144.19 crore (23.61%) in 2024-25.

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The Delhi government has projected a sharp increase in tax mobilisation this year. The Budget has pegged own tax revenue at ₹74,000 crore for 2026-27, higher than the ₹68,700-crore BE for 2025-26.

“The improvement in tax revenues reflects the impact of the government’s deregulation measures and sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business, leading to better compliance and higher revenue collection,” the official added.