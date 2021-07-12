Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area shut till Tuesday over violation of Covid-19 norms

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been steadily coming down in Delhi. And the state government wants the downward trend to continue.

This is the reason why it has been cracking down on places and market areas where Covid norms are violated. Two main markets - Lajpat Nagar and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar - were asked to shut down last week after overcrowding and violation of social distancing norms were seen in these areas.

The shutdown in Sadar Bazar will continue till Tuesday. The orders were issued on July 10 to keep the part of the market from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road closed. It will remain closed till 10pm on July 13.

In his order, the central district magistrate (DM) stated that shopkeepers, street vendors and even customers were found flouting Covid-19-appropriate behaviour on Saturday. The official noted that such behaviour would lead to “super spreading of the coronavirus”, according to news agency PTI.

The DM further pointed out that the move to shut the aforesaid market area was an “immediate and stringent action to curtail the spreading of the virus”.

However, the restriction will not be relevant to shops in Sadar Bazar that are dealing with essential goods and services, the order clarified.

According to PTI, traders have been directed to submit an action plan before Tuesday to make sure that Covid-19-appropriate behaviour is adopted and maintained in the market area.

The order revealed that if any shopkeeper is found not following the closure rule till Tuesday or any act that may cause Covid-19 spread, “necessary action as per law would be taken against him or her under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and other relevant applicable Acts”.

This development comes after in recent weeks the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) shut popular Delhi markets, including Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Karol Bagh, among others, due to violation of Covid-19 protocols.

Delhi on Sunday reported 53 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative tally of the national capital to 1,435,083, the government’s bulletin revealed. With three new fatalities recorded, the death toll of Delhi has reached 25,015, the bulletin showed.