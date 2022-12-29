Delhi’s South East district administration sets up helpdesk

NEW DELHI: The south east district administration in Delhi has started a help desk to help people who reach the Lajpat Nagar district office to inquire about the status of their applications for various services such as caste certificates

“I noticed that a large number of citizens come to office just to enquire about status of their applications or documents required for filing the applications. Further, it was observed that there was huge rush at the window for certificates as people were not able to upload their applications online. So, we decided to establish a help desk to assist people looking to avail the services offered by the government,” said South East Delhi’s district magistrate Isha Khosla said.

The help desk has been set up in a separate room with trained manpower. People can take assistance of the helpdesk to fill their application forms, know status of their grievances or application or to inquire about the procedure to make a certificate or e-revenue court, the district administration said.

The help desk also works as project monitoring unit to track application pendency and raise the pendency beyond service level agreement to official concerned, the distrct administration said.