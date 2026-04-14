New Delhi, Universities, colleges and student organisations across Delhi on Tuesday marked the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, holding lectures, conferences and campus events to celebrate his legacy and ideas on social justice and equality.

Delhi’s universities, colleges celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

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At Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, the 15th Ambedkar Memorial Lecture was organised as part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

Sharad Soni, a professor from the School of International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University , delivered a lecture, highlighting the importance of ethical statecraft, democratic values and pragmatic approaches to governance as espoused by Ambedkar.

Social Welfare and SC/ST Affairs Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh attended the event as the chief guest. He stressed the need to go beyond subject-based knowledge and promote awareness and reflective education rooted in Ambedkar's ideals.

The programme concluded with prize distribution to students who participated in competitions held over two weeks across university campuses. Acting Vice Chancellor Kartik Dave, Registrar Col Omkar Singh and faculty members also addressed the gathering, focusing on inclusive education inspired by Ambedkar's vision.

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{{^usCountry}} At JNU, celebrations were held under "Bheem Saptah", a week-long series of events from April 8 to April 14 to commemorate Ambedkar's birth anniversary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At JNU, celebrations were held under "Bheem Saptah", a week-long series of events from April 8 to April 14 to commemorate Ambedkar's birth anniversary. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and other student organisations like the Democratic Students' Federation organised a "social justice march" on the campus on Tuesday evening to reaffirm Ambedkar's vision of equality, dignity and annihilation of caste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and other student organisations like the Democratic Students' Federation organised a "social justice march" on the campus on Tuesday evening to reaffirm Ambedkar's vision of equality, dignity and annihilation of caste. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Student organisation NSUI organised a "Samajik Nyay Sammelan" in the national Capital, drawing participation from students and senior leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Student organisation NSUI organised a "Samajik Nyay Sammelan" in the national Capital, drawing participation from students and senior leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said Ambedkar's vision of equality, freedom and fraternity continues to guide generations in the fight for social justice and rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said Ambedkar's vision of equality, freedom and fraternity continues to guide generations in the fight for social justice and rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Anshul Trivedi and others, attended the event, engaging in discussions on constitutional values and inclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Anshul Trivedi and others, attended the event, engaging in discussions on constitutional values and inclusion. {{/usCountry}}

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Organisers across institutions emphasised that Ambedkar Jayanti is not merely a commemorative occasion but a call for social awakening and continued commitment to building a just and inclusive society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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