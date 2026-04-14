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Delhi’s universities, colleges celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

Delhi’s universities, colleges celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:58 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Universities, colleges and student organisations across Delhi on Tuesday marked the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, holding lectures, conferences and campus events to celebrate his legacy and ideas on social justice and equality.

Delhi’s universities, colleges celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

At Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, the 15th Ambedkar Memorial Lecture was organised as part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

Sharad Soni, a professor from the School of International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University , delivered a lecture, highlighting the importance of ethical statecraft, democratic values and pragmatic approaches to governance as espoused by Ambedkar.

Social Welfare and SC/ST Affairs Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh attended the event as the chief guest. He stressed the need to go beyond subject-based knowledge and promote awareness and reflective education rooted in Ambedkar's ideals.

The programme concluded with prize distribution to students who participated in competitions held over two weeks across university campuses. Acting Vice Chancellor Kartik Dave, Registrar Col Omkar Singh and faculty members also addressed the gathering, focusing on inclusive education inspired by Ambedkar's vision.

Organisers across institutions emphasised that Ambedkar Jayanti is not merely a commemorative occasion but a call for social awakening and continued commitment to building a just and inclusive society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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